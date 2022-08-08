With skyrocketing fuel prices and the cost of living soaring, a Durban school girl has found a way to arrive at her matric ball in a cheap, but stylish manner while still standing out in the crowd. While others decided on larney cars, Shaé Geary arrived at the Danville Girls High School gala event in a blinged out shopping trolley, reports IOL.

“I’ve gone in a party bus and a G-Wagon to other matric dances that I was invited to … they were fun but I wanted to do something different for my dance and maybe start a fun trend,” Geary said. A member of her family jokingly suggested the idea of a trolley, she said. “I thought this was literally the best idea and I knew it would make people laugh,” she said.

Geary said she and her mom, Tammy, approached Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea to ask if they could use a trolley. “We promised to look after it. They were happy to loan it to us on condition we send them photos. “My mom and her friends covered the trolley in fairy lights and rose-gold tinsel and put a small stool inside for me to sit on,” she explained.