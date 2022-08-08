With skyrocketing fuel prices and the cost of living soaring, a Durban school girl has found a way to arrive at her matric ball in a cheap, but stylish manner while still standing out in the crowd.
While others decided on larney cars, Shaé Geary arrived at the Danville Girls High School gala event in a blinged out shopping trolley, reports IOL.
“I’ve gone in a party bus and a G-Wagon to other matric dances that I was invited to … they were fun but I wanted to do something different for my dance and maybe start a fun trend,” Geary said.
A member of her family jokingly suggested the idea of a trolley, she said.
“I thought this was literally the best idea and I knew it would make people laugh,” she said.
Geary said she and her mom, Tammy, approached Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea to ask if they could use a trolley.
“We promised to look after it. They were happy to loan it to us on condition we send them photos.
“My mom and her friends covered the trolley in fairy lights and rose-gold tinsel and put a small stool inside for me to sit on,” she explained.
She said they added a speaker and a large balloon with Matric 2022 printed on it.
“When I told my friends this they could not believe it and they were very excited to see me get pushed by my partner, Saxon Pardey,” the teen said.
“Even people on the roads were getting out of their cars and taking photos and videos as they loved the idea. They had a good giggle with us.”