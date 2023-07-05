The VIP protection cops who were caught on camera moering a Joburg motorist have been revealed to be attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile. After the video started trending on social media on Monday, SAPS launched an investigation and yesterday said the victims of the assault have been identified.

SAPS have also confirmed that the gang of assailants, labelled “bluelight bullies”, are police officers. I will do everything in my power to ensure that these Blue Light Bullies are brought to book. I have already engaged the Executive Director of IPID and will be demanding that Minister Cele ensure SAPS arrest these thugs within 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/n1PaOAXcin — Andrew Whitfield, MP (@andrewhitfield) July 3, 2023 It is believed the incident arose from an on-road driving dispute. The police have determined that the two black BMW X5s captured in the video were owned by SAPS.

In the clip, a group of officers are seen getting out of the SUVs and dragging a man, presumed to be the driver from a blue VW Polo, before moering him on the ground. The rest of the officers, some armed with rifles and firearms, continue to punch and kick the man. Two other passengers were also assaulted. The officers then get back into their vehicles and drive off.

IDENTIFIED: Paul Mashatile’s guards The two passengers stand up while the driver remains konkas on the ground. A woman can be seen getting out of the blue vehicle, but she quickly gets back inside. The incident took place near the e-Toll Tarentaal in Gauteng. It is unclear when the beating occurred. On Monday, SAPS issued a statement distancing itself from the conduct of the cops in the video, saying the behaviour did not align with the values and code of conduct of the police.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said yesterday that those who were travelling in the VW Polo have been successfully traced. “The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe,” Mathe added. IDENTIFIED: Paul Mashatile’s guards Meanwhile, Mashatile has become aware of “an unfortunate incident” in which cops attached to his VIP protection were recorded beating up civilians on the N1 in Johannesburg.

Spokesperson Vukani Mde said Mashatile “abhors” any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians. “The deputy president appeals to the public to allow the SAPS the necessary space to complete its investigation into the incident and take whatever corrective action is deemed necessary,” Mde said. CAPE TOWN 4/7/2023 Motorists viciously assaulted by members of police's VIP Unit pic from video Ian Cameron, civil rights group Action Society’s director of community safety, called on the victims to lay charges against their attackers the bluelight bullies.