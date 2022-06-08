A group of gatvol women marched to the Mitchells Plain police station yesterday to demand answers after a SAPS employee was arrested on a charge of sexual assault but was apparently never suspended. The residents handed over a memorandum to Captain Ian Williams on 1 June, giving SAPS seven days to respond to their demand to suspend the suspect, who works as a cleaner at the station.

The group was led by Mitchells Plain activists Joanie Fredericks and Venetia Orgil but again got no joy from SAPS. Joanie says the cleaner has been accused of raping several Mitchells Plain women whom he allegedly lured to the station with promises of jobs. A 44-year-old mom of three says although she wasn’t physically attacked, the suspect has been harassing her.

She says she was at the cop shop with her brother last month when she overheard the accused telling a woman over the phone about vacancies, and approached him. “One night after 8pm he called me to say that application forms were available. I told him that my son is also looking for work, he said there are only applications for females. “He told me to let my son drop me off at the police station and he will take me to his office and explain the application to me. I said no, I can’t trust it and I blocked him.

“He sent a message from another number last Wednesday, and he asked me what I’m doing; he said he was lying cold and lonely on his new bed. “I said I’m married and not interested and my son took the phone and told him to leave me alone. “But he is persistent, he keeps adding me from another number. I am afraid to leave my house, I am afraid he might find me.”