*WARNING: Video contains foul language. Manenberg residents went bos as they looted a spaza shop after the owner was accused of gunning down a dad.

The drama unfolded on Thursday night in Storms River Walk when a single gunshot was fired at Shannon Jordaan, 38, allegedly by the shop owner who believed he was a skelm. But Jordaan’s family says he is innocent and had been walking to collect his 13-year-old son at the time. According to a 35-year-old relative, who asked not to be named, Jordaan is still confused as to why he was shot and is recovering in Groote Schuur Hospital.

“It was about 11pm and he went to fetch his 13-year-old son who was at his friend’s house. Because of the gang violence he wanted to make sure his son was safe and it was load shedding,” the relative explains. He told me on his way there he saw the bhai [Somali shop owner] who just pulled out a gun and shot at him. “The bullet went straight through his lung and broke one of the bones, I am not sure which one. He is recovering in Groote Schuur Hospital. ALLES WEG: Angry mense went bos in this Manenberg store. “We are not sure what happened but we heard that before the shooting there was a robbery. The community was very angry and attacked the bhai the next day.”

A witness who lives near the winkel claims the shop owner came under attack and fired the shot in self-defence. “The bhai pulled in just before 11pm and at that time they were shooting, so the guys in the shop went to escort him in the area. In this time two guys broke in and stole R28 000. “Then the Somalian came out to the house where the skelm lives and they said he is not there. What I was told by the Somalian before he ran away is that Shannon tried to rob him after he had already been robbed and mikked at him with a knife and he took out the gun and shot.”

NIKS LEFT BEHIND: The raided winkel was basically bare. Pictures supplied Manenberg police station commander Sanele Zama says the community were outraged on Friday, allegedly looking for the firearm. A video of the looting shows angry mense on the dak of the winkel trying to gain entry. The large group surrounds the shop as they clean out the store.

When the Daily Voice arrived at the winkel on Sunday morning only a few lekkers and one Chappies bubblegum was left inside. Cape Town 16/4/2023 Police vehicle damaged by community members pic supplied Zama says cops have opened various cases for the looting and are hopeful to make arrests soon. “They went mad because they said they were looking for the firearm. They looted the whole shop and broke the place down.