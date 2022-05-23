A joint operation between law enforcement and SAPS led to multiple arrests in Manenberg as authorities cracked down on gangsters in the area. Despite the intervention, an innocent man was gunned down while walking to work on Saturday morning.

Manenberg station commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, said additional officers from SAPS, LEAP, the Anti-Gang Unit and K9 Unit were deployed to the area on Friday and Saturday. While he could not provide the exact amount of arrests made, Mayco member for community safety, JP Smith, said it involved mostly drug dealing and illegal weapons. It was cold comfort to the heartbroken family of Byron September, 36, who were shocked when they found his bullet-ridden body just metres from his home in Irene Court shortly after 7am on Saturday.

Brother Denver, 35, explains: “Byron was not married and didn’t have children but he lived with us. “He worked as a gardener and had clients in Vanguard Estate that he walked to every day. “On Saturday he left home at 7am and went to buy two entjies at the shop.

“We were inside the house when we heard the skote. When we got there, he was already gone. The people told us that three shooters came and shot him as he was walking. “They shot him in the maag and in the head and he died on the spot. We don’t know how to feel because everyone knew he wasn’t a gangster.” Brigadier Zama confirms the shooting and says no arrests were made yet.

The reinforcements were called in to Manenberg as skollies took to the streets last week, carrying automatic rifles and firing wildly. A joint operation between law enforcement and SAPS led to multiple arrests in Manenberg as authorities cracked down on gangsters in the area. Videos circulating on social media sparked fears of renewed violence between the Hard Livings and Clever Kids gangs. This follows the shooting of Zakier “Jonty” Scheepers on Tuesday night while he sat in a car in Pecos Walk.

Sources say Jonty was named the new leader of the HLs in the Western Cape and had taken over from slain gang boss Rashied Staggie. Jonty was shot in the chest, arm and leg, but survived and it is alleged that the HLs have now declared war on the Clever Kids. Videos showed large groups of gangsters on a veldjie apparently taking turns testing out an automatic rifle.

“These machine guns are a concern because where are they coming from?” asks Zama. “There were some pictures of children lying on the ground that were circulated but this is also fake news. “On Friday we brought in Law Enforcement, Metro Police and the Anti-Gang Unit and we had no shootings (on that day).”

INTERVENTION: Law enforcement search suspected skollies. Picture supplied Smith added that they still had to deal with residents shooting at and pelting officers with stones during operations. “Here’s a question that needs to be truthfully answered: do these people asking for the City to help stabilise the area stay in the same area as those attacking the reinforcements?” Manenberg residents told the Daily Voice they were grateful for the extra cops but called for a more permanent police presence.