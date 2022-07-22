A North West man has become an internet sensation after he was filmed bravely fighting off a gang of hijackers with a knife. In a viral video clip that surfaced on social media this week, the man is seen standing outside his vehicle when he is accosted by five men on a busy Klerksdorp street.

At one point, one of his attackers grabs the man’s car door and tries to get in but, within seconds, the victim fights him off. The criminals then walk off nonchalantly. The incident was filmed by a motorist standing on the opposite side of the street.

Other motorists and pedestrians can be seen walking past the man but no one comes to his aid. Police say the man has refused to open a case, reports IOL. The incident apparently took place outside the Home Affairs office.

“The SAPS has taken note of an incident doing the rounds on social media platforms, of a man warding off robbers with a knife. “In the video, approximately five men can be seen attempting to either rob the victim or hijack his white SUV vehicle in the Klerksdorp Central Business District.” The SAPS said the man, armed with what appeared to be a knife, courageously fought back until the men gave up.

“At this stage, no case docket has been opened as the victim refuses to open a case.” The SAPS added that it was the second incident in which a resident declined to open a case. “In a similar incident in May, the complainant also refused to open a case even though the suspects, who allegedly robbed him were identified.