Hundreds of teens went bos at Canal Walk over the weekend as they flooded the popular shopping mall as part of a new TikTok trend. Videos of the incident known as the “Luh Twizzy” challenge went viral this week showing cops escorting one laaitie out of the mall on Saturday.

In the clips, teens are seen rushing through various areas of the mall including the food court and parking areas where they race around in trolleys and storm entrances as hapless private security guards are seen scurrying to shut the doors. In one of the clips, a brawl seemingly breaks out and a teen is seen shirtless and later limping while being assisted by others. A girl is also seen pushing a boy around. In other clips, all posted on TikTok, a user claims that one participant got robbed in the incident while another video shows one of the teens being removed by two police officers.

Canal Walk CEO, Gavin Wood, confirms the incident and says they immediately put safety measures in place. “We were aware of posts that went out on social media about a group of youngsters known as Luh Twizzy that go to shopping centres in large numbers with the intention of being disruptive. The main object is to post these visits on TikTok,” Wood explains. “We immediately met with the SAPS who warned us that these visits can lead to conflict so security measures were discussed and put in place.

“There were incidents that took place on Saturday evening that were handled by the heightened security presence of the centre security, SAPS and Cape Town Law Enforcement.” Wood adds: “We have not received reports of any injuries, vandalism or breakages. “Many of these youths were minors so we urge all parents to make sure when your children visit the centre especially if they are minors that they are accompanied by an adult at all times.

“We are aware of an arrest but you can contact the Milnerton SAPS for further information.” Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, confirms a 17-year-old laaitie was arrested. “Milnerton Police attended a complaint in a nearby shopping complex on Saturday.