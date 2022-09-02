Opportunistic Clarke Estate residents enjoyed a five-finger discount at the local Shoprite after the store caught alight on Wednesday, while staff ran for their lives and an 11-year-old boy sustained minor injuries. The fire took place in Halt Road after 5pm and evacuating employees say scores of residents looted the store which resulted in the laaitie being injured.

Panicked staff called police and private security to contain the crowds. A store supervisor told the Daily Voice: “I am not sure where the fire started but it came from the storeroom side and the roof caved in from the flames. “While we were getting people out, the mense all rushed in and started taking groceries from the shelf while the smoke was still coming out.

“You could see aunties coughing from the smoke but they were still carrying stuff like meat, vegetables and other stuff. “The staff did not even try to stop them because they were more concerned about getting out of the shop before the roof fell on them.” Graham Prinsloo says the street was filled with people running towards the blaze. He thought they were just curious until he saw some of them coming back with kos.

“You could see the roof was on fire from far already but the mense kept going in all the time,” Graham adds. “I can understand people are hungry and all of that but to risk your life for a blikkie Ricoffy mos don’t make sense.” MALIGHIED: Residents run towards burning shop Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for fire and rescue services, confirmed that an 11-year-old boy was hurt.

“A total of 10 firefighting vehicles and over 40 staff members were eventually on the scene to battle the blaze,” he says. “A search of the premises confirmed that everyone had managed to escape and the fire was extinguished by about 7.40pm. “The roof of the building, which was severely damaged, had caved in and a fire Safety officer will ascertain the cause and origin of the fire,” Carelse adds