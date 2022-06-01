Motorists travelling along the R44 got a moerse skrik when a light aircraft fell from the sky. The aircraft crashed along the Stellenbosch and Strand intersections on Wednesday morning.

This caused congestion in the area as motorists passing by all tried to catch a glimpse of the crash site. According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, there were no fatalities, though the two men on board sustained injuries during the crash. “ER24, Western Cape Fire and Metro Rescue arrived to find the wrecked aircraft in the middle of the busy road. Two men were seen seated near the aircraft.

“Medics assessed the men and found that one had sustained serious injuries while the other had escaped with minor injuries. Fortunately, no fatalities were found,” Meiring said. He said the passengers of the aircraft were treated on the scene and provided with pain relief medication before being transported to the Stellenbosch Mediclinic for urgent care. It is unclear what caused the aircraft to crash at this stage.