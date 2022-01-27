The driver’s licence printing machine is up and running, and according to Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, staff are working day and night to clear the backlog.

Mbalula visited the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) facility to monitor operations.

“See, the machine is working. It has been repaired. We are working on a new system,” he said.

Earlier this month, IOL reported that the department was grappling with a massive backlog of over 400 000 applications and could not issue any new driver’s licences after the machine broke down.

Mbalula said the machine had been sent to Germany to undergo repairs.

He said the breakdown of the machine occurred before plans could be put in place to replace it, causing a massive backlog.

