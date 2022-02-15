Mitchells Plain residents were shocked on Saturday afternoon when a man jumped from a church in full view of onlookers.

A video was shared online of the man, who seemed drunk, standing on the aircon unit box outside the window of the New Apostolic Church in Kilimanjaro Street in Tafelsig just after 4pm.

While some people could be heard making jokes and shouting for the man to jump, residents looking on were worried about the man who looked wobbly on his legs and his clothing was torn.

LEAP OF FAITH: Man jumps off church roof

Resident Rose Hartley, told the Daily Voice she was confused by the situation.

“One of the boys in the road came to shout that there was a man on the church roof so we went outside and saw him standing there.

“I do not know how he got there but he looked either gesuip of gedrug and he was shouting something to somebody.

“I saw the video afterwards and heard people shouting for him to jump but how can people do that?”

In the video, the man eventually leaped from the box, a plunge of about 8m, onto the ground below.

He miraculously survived, according Bradley Bourne, spokesperson for the New Apostolic Church South Africa.

“Our initial investigation shows that the man entered a service duct and climbed to the top of the building.

“The reason behind his decision to jump has yet to be determined and is being investigated by the police.

“The man is currently in hospital recovering from his injuries.”

INJURED: Medic tends to alleged suspect. Picture supplied

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed:

“This office can confirm that a incident of burglary happened at a church in Kilimanjaro, Street, Tafelsig.

“It is alleged that the suspect broke into the church premises and he fell from the roof whilst he was busy breaking in.”

[email protected]