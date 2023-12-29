Residents say they fear walking in the dangerous area, and were pleasantly surprised to see a police van escort the mommy and daddy with their gaggle of baby geese through the area.

Nigel Jacobs, 52, from Scottsdene says he saw the family and became concerned for their safety, so much so that he called the cops on them.

Jacobs says: “On Boxing Day on Tuesday I noticed the geese walking from a local scrapyard in Old Paarl Road in the direction of Scottsdene and I became worried about their safety because that area is very dangerous.

CONCERNED: Nigel Jacobs, 52

“I knew they had to be protected and while making a video of them I looked around for a police van to escort them through the scheme. I also didn’t want the children to bother the birds.