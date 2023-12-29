A family of geese received a police escort as they travelled through gang-riddled Scottsdene in Kraaifontein.
Residents say they fear walking in the dangerous area, and were pleasantly surprised to see a police van escort the mommy and daddy with their gaggle of baby geese through the area.
Nigel Jacobs, 52, from Scottsdene says he saw the family and became concerned for their safety, so much so that he called the cops on them.
Jacobs says: “On Boxing Day on Tuesday I noticed the geese walking from a local scrapyard in Old Paarl Road in the direction of Scottsdene and I became worried about their safety because that area is very dangerous.
“I knew they had to be protected and while making a video of them I looked around for a police van to escort them through the scheme. I also didn’t want the children to bother the birds.
“It was just my luck to spot a van and I asked the officers nicely if they cannot see to it that the family of geese make it through Scottsdene safely. The officers agreed and I want to thank them for their assistance.
“They drove behind the geese in Eoan Avenue in Scottsdene, then into Buitensingel direction Watsonia Park sewage dam. The police service was excellent and I’m happy the geese survived their journey.”
Kraaifontein SAPS station commander Brigadier Gerda van Niekerk says the men and women in blue are there to serve every living being. Van Niekerk says: “I am very proud of my members for showing concern and taking care of the geese.”