Chaos broke out at the Muizenberg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday as the daughter-in-law of alleged baby killer, Priscilla Morris, threatened to stab protesters who called for the suspect’s bail to be denied.

The dramatic scene saw a large group of aunties attack the daughter-in-law after she allegedly threatened to call gangsters on the mother of nine-month-old Caswell Frans.

Morris is accused of murdering the baby by beating him to death in December.

Caswell’s body was discovered on 20 December after Priscilla’s sister went to Muizenberg Police to report that he had been murdered.

Morris is accused of killing the infant and then burying his body in a shallow grave on a nearby veldjie in Vrygrond in a bid to conceal evidence.

DITCH BAIL: Priscilla Morris. Picture supplied

Shocking claims have also arisen that the child was tortured and starved for several months leading up to his death.

Morris was set to bring a fresh bail application yesterday but abandoned it for a second time after hundreds of residents descended on the court demanding she be kept behind bars.

The case was postponed to 16 March for further investigations and Morris was sent to Pollsmoor Prison.

TORTURED: Baby Caswell. Picture supplied

Mom Candice, 24, told the Daily Voice that as they celebrated outside court with various organisations who came to show their support, Morris’ daughter-in-law became angry and threatened her with gangsters.

“She looked me straight in the face and showed me my time is up and that the Funkys [Junky Funky Kids] gang will be coming for me.

OPENED CASE: Mother Candice, 24. Picture: Monique Duval

“This is why I opened a case of intimidation against her.

“I feel happy for the support from the community and I want to thank everyone for standing with me. I am also very happy that that woman got no bail.”

Shortly after proceedings, the daughter-in-law was seen leaving the court as protesters hurled abuse at her.

“Sy moet in haar p*** geskop word! Sy kom dreig sommer die kind se ma is sy dan j**?” one was heard shouting.

The daughter-in-law was heard shouting back at the woman, who charged at her.

Several women started smacking and trapping the daughter-in-law but protesters got a skrik when she handed her child to someone and rukked out a knife, threatening to stab them.

Muizenberg Police officers intervened and nobody was injured during the altercation.

