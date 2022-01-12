An alleged kidnapper from Kensington, who tried to snatch a five-year-old laaitie from his home, has landed up in hospital after he was caught by angry residents who moered him in the streets.

The shocking incident played out in 4th Avenue shortly after 9am on Tuesday as the skurk was seen trying to throw the boy off the roof of a house after snatching the child who had been sitting in a bath in his home.

According to witnesses, the man appeared crazy as he tried to bite the boy’s genitals and throttled his ouma as she tried to save her grandson.

GOED GEMOER: Man getting a pakslae from residents in Kensington. Picture from video

A 41-year-old neighbour, who asked not to be named, says she heard the cries for help.

“The boy and his granny live in that double storey where they rent a room,” says the neighbour.

“I heard her screaming and when I came out I was so shocked.

“The child and the granny were both naked because the granny put the child in the bath and they were both going to bath before they go out and that is when this man just came in and grabbed the child.”

She says the kidnapper attacked the granny and choked her but the elderly woman managed to stop him just as he was about to flee.

“She got him by the door and when I came out, she was holding onto the child for dear life as that man started biting him until one of the neighbours came to help,” says the woman.

Residents say they watched in awe as neighbour Andrew Sowani, 49, climbed a pole to access the property and bravely fought off the kidnapper.

WITNESSED MAYHEM: Sedick Pandit and Andrew Sowani who rescued the boy. Picture: Monique Duval

Andrew tells the Daily Voice: “He even tried to throw the child off the roof but I got him.

“I did what any father would do. As he jumped over, the community got him and started beating him.”

Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, says: “A 46-year-old man was arrested (Tuesday morning) in Kensington following the incident.

“It is alleged that the suspect, who is known to the complainant, entered her residence and took her five-year-old grandson without her consent.

“He was cornered by community members after the complainant made an alarm.

“In the process, the five-year-old boy sustained bite wounds, which were possibly inflicted by the suspect.

Traut adds: “It is believed that the suspect, who is seemingly mentally challenged, was assaulted by the community before he was handed over to police.

“He is currently being detained at a medical facility while being treated.

“The young victim was also admitted to a medical facility for his wounds.

“The circumstances surrounding the assault (GBH) are being investigated.”

Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson, Cheslyn Steenberg, says: “Our children must be protected at all costs.

“This incident again reminds us that we have members of society that simply have no heart at all."

Meanwhile oupa Sedick Pandit, 70, who filmed the kidnapper being assaulted, says: “I use a crutch so I couldn’t do anything but I also wanted to moer him.

“The community beat him up real good, he won’t be back here.”

