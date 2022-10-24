Security camera footage, which shows how a Chinese shop owner was taken from her Bellville liquor store by armed criminals, has been shared on social media. The 27-year-old woman was abducted on Wednesday morning from the Blue Bottle Liquor outlet on Strand Road.

Cops said three suspects entered the shop and abducted the manager’s wife. Police spokesperson André Traut explained: “Saps can confirm that an investigation has been initiated following a kidnapping incident at around 11:45am in Bellville.” “Three armed men approached a security guard at a liquor store in Strand Street and threatened him with a firearm.

“They then proceeded to the 27-year-old wife of the store manager and forcefully removed her from the premises, where after they fled the scene in a VW Polo.” As of Sunday, no arrests have been made yet. On Friday, CCTV footage of the woman’s abduction was shared on Twitter and Facebook.

The one-minute video first shows a suspect wearing a grey top loitering in the winkel. The victim, who is wearing a mask, is sitting behind the counter, looking at a computer screen. She then gets up and walks around and is approached by a man wearing a red overall. He then shows her a piece of paper. While they chat, the suspect moves to stand behind the woman and takes out a gun.

He then points it at her while another suspect, wearing a blue jacket, appears. They take the woman out of the store while the third armed man forces the shocked customers and workers into the back room. The suspect then searches for something behind the counter but leaves empty-handed.

NIGHTMARE: Kidnapping took place on Wednesday. Pictrure: Solly Lottering Sunday, Traut confirmed that the woman and her kidnappers are still being sought. “Kindly be advised that the investigation is still under way and there are no new developments to report at this stage.” The latest kidnapping happened just weeks after Ukrainian national Anichka Penev was snatched outside her husband Simeon’ s factory, Nioro Plastics, in Blackheath on September 29.

Her kidnappers held her captive for eight days. In security footage, Anichka, who is driving her Audi R8 sports car, is seen being boxed in by the kidnappers. The brave mother of two could be seen fighting off her attackers as they grabbed her from her car.