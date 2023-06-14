Tears of joy flowed on Tuesday at the Western Cape High Court, where Andrew Moseadie was sentenced to 45 years behind bars for robbing, then raping and killing his cousin. The 25-year-old was found guilty on all three counts against him last month.

Moseadie, who was 19 at the time of the attack, admitted that he was dik getik when he stabbed Christel Moseadie, 36, in the neck in her Hout Bay home. JUSTICE SERVED: Christel, 36 According to the expert testimony of forensic pathologist Laura Peddle, Christel died a slow and painful death. The mom’s naked body was found in the bathroom of her Petersen Street huis with her face covered in blood, her tongue protruding from her mouth, her pants around her neck, and used condoms on the floor.

On Tuesday, Judge Monde Samela again highlighted the brutality of the crime, adding that Moseadie had even gone as far as raping his cousin while she was defenceless and then went on to steal and sell her cellphone and takkies for his next fix. “The violence against women and children is very shocking in this country. I do not know what is happening with men in particular, it is really disturbing and these crimes cannot be taken lightly,” Judge Samela stated. MANG TOE VIR JOU: Andrew Moseadie at the Cape High Court. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters “We also need to take into account the community who is demanding justice from the court and if the courts fail in that demand, they will lose respect and take the law into their own hands.

“In the Xhosa community which you belong to, this is seen as an abomination; in simple terms, a curse and disgrace. “In African culture your cousin is seen as your sister or brother, but instead of protecting the victim, he broke her trust by stabbing and raping her. He violated a law – the right to life.” Judge Samela called for the 16 days of activism of no violence against women and children campaign to be reviewed and changed into 365 days.

“This was a defenceless woman, yet right throughout the trial you never showed remorse; this was just a joke to you, laughing loudly, showing absolutely no respect, to the point where I even had to reprimand you strongly. “You never even uttered the words, ‘I’m sorry’. This sentence won’t bring back Christel, but hopefully it will help you realise what you did,” Judge Samela concluded. He sentenced Moseadie to 45 years in prison – 20 years for the rape, and 25 years for the murder of Christel, and six months for the stolen property.

Moseadie’s sentences will run concurrently. Outside court, Christel’s mother Josephine was over the moon when she heard how Judge Samela took everything into consideration before sentencing. She said: “He got what he deserves!”