Parents were not dancing to the tune of a Gqom party in Mitchells Plain on Saturday, where a girl was stabbed, under-18 teens lying on the floor vomiting and kaalbors boys running amok at an overcrowded Portlands Indoor Centre. Things got out of hand at the March Introduction jol which saw Law Enforcement officers being pelted with bottles and parents standing in their gowns at the venue looking for their kids.

In voice notes on WhatsApp groups, parents were asked to fetch their children while on videos, Law Enforcement and Metro Police officers can be seen dispersing a dronk crowd of kaal bolyf laaities. One of the partygoers, Veron Paulsen, 19, said the venue was so overcrowded that there was not even space to dance. “It was extremely horrible. It was full! Children were pressing and pushing against each other.

“There were children of 13 or 14-years-old, they were drinking and smoking. “Things got so bad afterwards that Law Enforcement came and had to do crowd control. “If I knew it would be like that then I never would've gone. It was a mock,” he says.

A poster of the event only gives a contact number for information, but no details of the event organisers. PROMOTION: Poster for the event. When the Daily Voice called the number, one of the organisers answered but refused to identify himself or the company, and threatened legal action. In WhatsApp texts to Daily Voice, he denied allegations of overcrowding and allowing teenagers inside the venue.

“We had 500 armbands, on the poster it’s clear no under-18s, we had armed security, things were under control until it started to rain and people forced their way in.” He said it was at that point organisers called Law Enforcement. According to the organiser, one girl was also stabbed and injured and said he was in contact with her mother.

Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said they received a complaint and on arrival, officers discovered a heavily oversubscribed venue. Gqom party venue “The venue can accommodate 200 patrons, but officers found a very chaotic situation, with a crowd estimated to be closer to 1000. “A decision was made to shut down the event, in the interest of public safety.

“More chaos ensued outside, and an ambulance was called to assist two persons. “A city vehicle was damaged after some people in the crowd hurled bottles at the vehicle.” Portlands Indoor Centre’s administration clerk, Rosalind Fraser, confirmed that they were made aware of the incident and says they’ve decided to ban the organiser for future events.