A Kensington woman who was retrenched during lockdown and then gained weight has started a fitness movement in her area.

50-year-old Colette Guest started her own fitness club – Kensington Fitcamp.

Colette says she has been receiving positive reactions, even from people outside her community.

She started off with 40 participants on 5 February, which grew to 70 this past weekend, with the majority being over 50.

“The numbers just keep growing and you can see the positive vibe it brings.

“People even bring their families and make the sessions fun, dancing as we play music throughout,” says Colette.

“I started my journey when my life changed during the pandemic. I was retrenched in 2020 and in lockdown I gained weight. I decided to work on my nutrition and joined the gym.

WORK OUT: Kensington Fitcamp meet at the Dr Havilland Field on Saturdays. Picture: Supplied

“I thought why not do it with the many who are going through the same? I told my friends and we spread the word. The response was so amazing, this is something our community actually needed.

“My motto is ‘your health is your wealth’, it is never too late to start working on yourself.

“It is my wish to see women striving for their independence, working towards their dreams, big or small.”

She encourages women to start caring for themselves from a young age to reduce the chances of getting sick later in life.

The free club is open to all and meet at the Dr Havilland Field at 7.30am every Saturday where they do aerobics and jog.

[email protected]