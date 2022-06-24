Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Thursday visited a little girl who was shot through the kidney by skollies while on her way home from church in Hillview on Sunday. He went to Groote Schuur Hospital after the Daily Voice published the story of 13-year-old Janica Tamboer who is still being treated in ICU.

The Grade 7 pupil from Levana Primary School was with her friends when a man fleeing gunfire warned them to run. HIT: Janica couldn’t evade gunfire. picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Unfortunately she could not run fast enough and she was hit in the stomach and the bullet went through her kidney. Janica’s friend told the Daily Voice: “He looked frightened and then warned us to run and we did.

“I went into my neighbour’s yard and then I heard one gunshot and then I heard Janica scream. “People came out and took Janica inside their home and gave her sugar water and then the church people rushed her to the hospital.” After her operation, Janica was transferred to the wards.

But Thursday, her grandma Marie Jonas, 69, found out that she has been transferred back to ICU after she started throwing up. “I received a call from the hospital and they said that she was not feeling well. But when I visited (yesterday) she was in high spirits, especially when the Mayor came to visit.” Janica Tamboer, 13, was with her friends when she was shot on Sunday afternoon on St Edward Street in Hillview. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Mayor Hill-Lewis tells the Daily Voice that Janica’s story touched him as he has a young daughter himself.

“It struck a chord with me because I have my own daughter and one cannot imagine the absolute outrage of shooting a little girl who has nothing to do with the gang fight they got going on and the tragedy of it and what her parents and guardian must have been going through and it must bring relief to them knowing that she is going to be fine.” Hill-Lewis arrived in the ward with a pink heart-shaped pillow and sweets and had some words of encouragement for the meisie. “Fortunately she is doing OK. The amazing doctors and nurses have managed to save her life and she is going to be fine. She will be going home in about a week,” the mayor says.