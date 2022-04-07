Two dom skelms who tried to hijack a Rylands woman are behind bars after they were busted by wakker cops on Tuesday.

The dramatic scene which played out in Hazel Road was caught on camera, showing the brave aunty evading the men who pounced on her car as she arrived home shortly before 6pm.

In the video clip, which has gone viral, the woman can be seen pulling into her driveway in her Honda Jazz as three men approach.

The gunmen quickly surround her and try to bash in the windows but when that fails, one man tries to open the boot.

The shocked woman drives forward and they follow, but again they fail to break the windows, before fleeing.

Moments later, neighbours run up to the woman to assist her.

Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, says officers driving in the area heard skote klap and saw two skelms running past them and a chase ensued.

“Law Enforcement Metal Theft officers were busy escorting City Electricity staff to ensure their safety while they deliver essential services in the Athlone area when they heard gunfire and saw two males sprinting past them,” says Dyason.

“They immediately went after the suspects whom they later learned were involved in an attempted hijacking in Hazel Road.”

He says as they tried to flee from cops, they tried to hijack another motorist but failed and were caught.

IN THE MANG: Suspect 1

“They were unable to quickly take the vehicle (in Hazel Road) and then ran to an e-hailing car and tried to hijack that car.

“This was also unsuccessful and they fled on foot and were then caught by Law Enforcement in Yusuf Gool Road in Gatesville.

“One had an empty magazine in his possession. The remaining suspect escaped.”

He says the duo from Khayelitsha, both aged 20, were arrested and taken to Athlone Police Station where they were charged for being in possession of a firearm and attempted hijacking.

Caption: BUSTED: Second suspect. Picture supplied

The Daily Voice visited the home of the victim but she declined to comment, saying she was still too traumatised.

Fowzia Veerasamy of the Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch says Hazel Road is becoming a crime hotspot.

“It’s on the boundary between Gatesville and Rylands and we have helped lots of people who got robbed because they run to Gatesville for help,” she says.

“Recently the Walking Bus assisted an oupa in his late 60s after he was held at gunpoint and robbed of all his money.

POSSESSION: Pair’s firearm. Picture supplied

“The area is a hotspot for opportunistic criminals who target commuters, school children and the staff working at Checkers.

“This hijacking was really scary and has residents living in fear but we are glad they are arrested.”

