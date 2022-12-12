Mitchells Plain residents witnessed a dramatic showdown following a high-speed chase. This, after hijackers targeted a man transporting what is believed to be a generator on his bakkie on Friday afternoon.

Like a scene out of a movie, skote klapped as cops cornered the skelms, and later on, roads were blocked to make way for a helicopter to land. Minutes later, word went out that a suspect was shot and arrested after the pursuit. GUNNED DOWN: A wounded suspect on the ground after getting shot The medevac helicopter was called to transport the critically injured driver to hospital after he was shot in the stomach.

The drama happened around 2pm on Weltevreden Parkway. Rondevlei community activist and Community Policing Forum member Zoraya du Plessis,said they were told by radio about the hijacking and asked to block access to the public between Fulham and Putney roads. “We were alerted that a supplier carrying a generator for the new garage on Victory Drive was shot in the stomach and that a chopper will be landing in the road to transport him away, so we needed to block off the roads,” Zoraya explained.

Du Plessis said they worked with the SAPS while members of the Empire Tactical Response and Anti-Hijacking Unit and cops pursued the suspect. “It is a very big concern that there isn’t security at that garage. The garage is not even completed and look at what’s happening. “We are going to have our hands full because the entire Weltevreden Parkway is now a hot spot,” Du Plessis said.

While Zoraya and her team attended to the scene, members of the Empire unit and fleet field tracking gave chase after the suspects. FORCE: Empire Tactical Response assisted with the chase The hijacked bakkie was located in the Crossroads area, where shots were fired at tactical response members, with the suspects fleeing on foot. Members of the unit fired back, wounding one of the suspects.