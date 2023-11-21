An angry motorist wants answers from cops after his stolen bakkie was allegedly stripped at the SAPS impound yard. Bertram Jooste took to TikTok where he posted videos of the Bellville South Impound Lot.

He says he went to the facility on 9 November and found that his recovered vehicle had been broken into and his radio stolen. WENT VIRAL: Angry Bertram Jooste posted a TikTok video. Picture video screengrab He claims after his stolen bakkie was found, he received pictures of the condition of the vehicle, saying: “The person who recovered it sent me pictures and I asked him if the radio was still in it and he confirmed [that it was]. “I got to the impound with all the information, [however] the radio was stolen out, all the stuff that the robbers didn’t take out was stolen at the impound.

“What do you do when that happens? That morning when I went to the impound and found the car without a radio, I had to open a case. “When I asked why they didn’t lock the bakkie, because they had the key, they said they don’t lock the cars because they don’t want thieves to break windows.” He explained in one of his videos that the car was parked in front of the impound yard’s camera but the camera does not work. Additionally, there is only one guard on duty.

Bellville South Community Police Forum Chairperson David Cecil said this is an ongoing issue. He says: “We are aware of it when they look at crime stats, that yard contributes. “We had a conversation with our previous station commander and he said it was not a local issue but was being handled by their national office.”