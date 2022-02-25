The homeless man who was filmed being pepper sprayed by a neighbourhood watch patroller says he was rescuing the dog he was accused of stealing.

Lucas “Laylow” Goudman, who has been living under a bridge in Lansdowne for eight years, says he went to Kenilworth on Sunday night and spotted a dog in distress.

“As I was standing by the robots, I saw a man – a white man – standing on the other side of the road. I think he is the one who took the dog out of the car to go and pee,” he explains.

“I witnessed a car bump the dog, the man turned his back on the dog, shook his head and then walked away.

“I thought this is not right, and then I ran to the dog, picked it up and saw that there was blood coming out of its mouth.”

Lucas says he took water and gave it to the injured hondjie.

“I could see the dog was getting fits and then I stretched him – because I also have a dog.

“I put him down and could see that his hind legs looked like they were in pain.

“I said, ‘alright boy, alright, everything is going to be alright, nothing will happen to you.’”

Lucas says the man then crossed the road and assaulted him.

“He demanded that I give his dog back and I told him the dog is injured, and he assaulted me again.

“I told him I have done nothing wrong and asked why he was beating me.

“I told him that I was just saving the dog. There were witnesses who saw what happened.

“The neighbourhood watch member came and also beat me up, nobody said anything, they kept assaulting me.

“I heard a woman’s voice say, ‘los die f***en hond, I replied the dog is wounded, how can I leave him?

“The man hit me on the head and the dog fell out of my arms and they took the dog.”

Lucas says the patroller tried to throw him to the ground but he fought back.

“I threw him to the ground, when he got back up on his feet, I asked him why he was doing all of that to me, and that I didn’t do anything wrong, and then he pepper sprayed me.

“Ek hettie ‘n hond gesteel nie.”

When the Daily Voice spoke to the chairperson of the Har-Lyn Neighbourhood Watch, Derek Bluck, on Tuesday, he admitted the patroller was wrong, stating: “He’s gonna be disciplined for that, he has been a patroller for a long time.

“We are very, very strict when it comes to pepper sprays, you cannot use a pepper spray for anything except for defence. That guy was not attacking him or anything.”

However, in an email on Wednesday, Bluck claimed Lucas had been in possession of a stolen Yorkshire Terrier and was pepper sprayed “to prevent a situation from becoming worse”.

“The homeless person stated that the dog belonged to him. The homeless person refused to hand over the Yorkshire Terrier to the owner of the dog.

“The Yorkshire Terrier (Bentley) was forcibly taken by the owner of the dog and not the patroller.

“The patroller did not spray the homeless person without just cause. The homeless person threatened the owner and was trying to take the dog back when the patroller sprayed him to prevent a situation from becoming worse.”

