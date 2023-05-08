Alleged gang boss Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen has warned that he knows the identity of the gunman who tried to kill his son in a suspected hit in Green Point on Friday. According to him, his laaitie Joel was attacked out of “jealousy”.

The attack in Somerset Road set tongues wagging after videos of Joel, 27, went viral, showing he had been shot in the thigh. Mense walking along Somerset Road say they got a moerse skrik when they saw Joel run into a nearby shopping centre after hearing a klomp skote klap in the busy street. According to a Daily Voice source, the popular nightclub owner and dad came under attack shortly after stopping his car near Somerset Road.

“It’s not clear if he had a bodyguard or not but when he got out, the gunman fired several shots and he ran into Cape Quarter.” When Daily Voice arrived on the scene, nearby workers expressed their shock. “Yoh I am still shaking, sisi! So many shots,” said a cleaner.

Footage shows Joel sitting in a wheelchair with what appears to be a belt wrapped around his thighs. TARGET: Joel Booysen, son of alleged gang boss, ‘Donkie’. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting, adding: “Cape Town Central SAPS are investigating an attempted murder case following a shooting incident at about 12.30pm in Somerset Road, Green Point. “Preliminary reports indicate that unknown gunmen open fire at an adult male wounding him”.

Van Wyk explained that on arrival, officers were told that the victim was already taken to a nearby hospital. “Investigations are at an early stage, therefore no further detail can be divulged." GROOT SKRIK: Joel Booysen was seated in a wheelchair while inside Cape Quarter. Picture supplied While police on Sunday confirmed that no arrests have been made, a kwaad Jerome questioned how this can be.

Speaking to Daily Voice on Sunday, Jerome said he does not believe the shooting was not captured by any camera. “How can they say no arrest? There must be footage,” he said. “I worked as a building inspector for many years and I am telling you that you cannot just shoot in a busy street like that and not be caught on camera. And they still managed to drive off after the shooting.

“He was shot in the thigh and skrams on the chest, but he is OK and recovering at home.” AWARE: Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen. File photo Jerome also confirmed that this was the second attempt on Joel’s life. In March, rumours swirled that Joel had come under attack while driving his larney Audi in Belhar.