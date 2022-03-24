A Milnerton mom is considering suing Red Cross Children’s Hospital after she was held captive by staff following an altercation with a doctor.

Thaania Sterras, 39, says she was left shocked and disgusted at the treatment she received while seeking medical attention for her 18-month-old daughter Amani.

She says on Sunday, the toddler injured herself while riding her scooter at home.

“She fell and hit her head and I saw the open wound by her eye. I just grabbed her.

“I didn’t even take shoes or a bottle, just some nappies and wipes and rushed to Red Cross when I saw all the blood.”

GASH: Amani’s eye wound. Picture supplied

She says on arrival, the security guard instructed her to take the child to the emergency room: “They said the doctor must see her first before they open a folder.”

Thaania says the doctor took one look at Amani and told her to put a plaster on the wound.

“She poked the eye with her index finger and went to answer the phone that was ringing. She said I can go home and put on a plaster, it’s not that deep.

“So I asked her if I was supposed to clean the wound and then she said, ‘I don’t like your attitude’ and she can’t help me without a folder.

“Then I asked for her name and she refused and so I took my phone out and took a picture of her and that is when the whole thing started because she called the security and they stopped me from leaving because I took a picture.”

FURIOUS: Thaania Sterras, 39. Picture: Monique Duval

Videos of the hostage drama were recorded by Thaania, who is also two months pregnant, as security staff are seen stopping her.

In the clips, the mom demands to know why she is being held inside as her daughter is not being treated, but the doctor does not answer and hospital staff seem concerned about their image being posted on social media.

She says her husband Riaz arrived, and then a senior doctor instructed the security to let them leave.

“He then asked me if I took videos and I said yes and he tackled me for my phone and my husband intervened.”

She says Mowbray Police arrested Riaz, 37, “for making a noise in a public facility” but released him at the station “saying there is no case”.

ARRESTED: Father Riaz, 37

“We took Amani to Somerset Hospital and the doctors immediately stitched her up, proving that a plaster would not have been sufficient. I am definitely going to sue the hospital for unlawfully holding me and my child hostage,” adds Thaania.

Red Cross spokesperson Byron La Hoe confirms they are aware of the complaint and will contact the mother.

He says a review of the child was done prior to admission.

“The wound was reviewed by a doctor and specialised wound closure adhesive tape (Steri-Strip) was offered to be applied to close the wound.

“The specialised plaster is intended for wound closure of superficial wounds and the medical team offered to apply it at the facility.”

He confirmed that security guards were called because the mother would not delete the videos.

BLOCK: Security guards door

“The mother had taken photos of staff without their permission and her deleting these was yet awaited. In addition, the team wanted the child to receive appropriate care, which is their first responsibility.”

Thaania, however, says the doctor did not offer to put on a special plaster: “She told me to go home and put a plaster on the cut as it’s not that deep. It’s fair to assume that she meant a normal plaster.”

