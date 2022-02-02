A 19-year-old mom has accused staff at Heideveld Emergency Centre of the death of her baby after they allegedly diagnosed her with an infection while she was in labour.

First-time mom Kamvalethu Mpiti says she watched in dismay as her baby was declared dead after going into labour at home.

“I found out recently that I was pregnant and went to the hospital,” the young woman explains.

“They took a test and told me to come back on 3 February. On Sunday night, I started having pains like period pains and on Monday morning, I went to the emergency centre just after 6am.”

She says despite being first in line, she was made to wait more than an hour in pain.

“They told me I cannot go in because I had pyjamas on. The pain was severe and getting worse and when I told the nurse, she asked me what is my problem.

“They told me I had a discharge and gave me an antibiotic injection and medication and sent me home.”

But less than an hour after returning home, Kamvalethu collapsed in horrific pain.

Mom Portia Ntamo, 52, says she tried to assist: “She told me she wanted to use the toilet and that is when the head of the baby came out.

“She gave birth right here in the house and the baby girl was alive.”

Manenberg police rushed the teen to Hanover Park Day Hospital after receiving the call for help, but the infant was declared dead on arrival.

“It’s their fault because how did they not see she was in labour? This could have been prevented if they had waited and done proper observations,” says an angry Portia.

“We also don’t know what role the medication played because she became very sick after taking it and vomited.

“If they had kept her, she could have given birth there and the child may still be alive.”

Health department spokesperson, Monique Johnstone, confirms Kamvalethu was treated at the Heideveld Emergency Centre but says there were no signs of labour.

“The Department extends our condolences to the family for their loss.

“We can meet with the family to discuss their concerns which they might have,” she says.

“The clinical management is in line with the Standard Treatment guidelines and Essential Medicines List for vaginal discharge in pregnant women and claims of negligence made by the family are not fair on the staff.

“The patient was examined by the doctor and found no signs of labour.”

She adds the foetal heart rate was normal, the mother’s abdomen was soft and non-tender and the cervix was closed.

The family, however, may take legal action as they believe hospital staff were negligent.

