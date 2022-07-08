As South Africans are struggling to fill their tanks with petrol at record-high prices, mense are dusting off their saddles to travel across the Mother City. The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS SA) says it has noticed an increase in the number of horse-drawn carts on the road, reports Weekend Argus.

Spokesperson Allan Perrins says as long as the perde are well cared for, the cart is in a roadworthy condition, the harness fits properly, the driving is left to an adult and the cart and horse are registered, then the AWS SA has no objection. But he says going back to the wild wild west is not for everyone. “Before anyone decides to switch to a horse and cart, we would encourage them to do their homework. Horses are expensive and high-maintenance animals.

“A car can be parked and forgotten about; the same does not apply to owning a horse or pony as they require year-round care,” he said. The Daily Voice spoke to a few horse and cart riders to hear how the petrol price is affecting them. Scrap collector Peter Donkie Daniels, 52, from Kreefgat says it’s cheaper to do business with a horse and cart now.

He owns a bakkie but says it only costs R300 per week to hire a horse and cart. “`n Bakkie gaan vir ons ver duurder uitwerk, duisende rande. We can’t use the bakkie anymore, hulle moet maar vir hom ook opkap vir scrap.” Driver Mickayl Meyer, 21, from Valhalla Park, who collects scrap and recyclables with his friend, says a bakkie loaded with scrap will only bring in about R500 a day, half of which will now be spent on fuel.

He says they go as far as Grassy Park to find scrap and would usually put in R700 petrol a week, but that amount has doubled. “Every day we put in about R150 to R200 of petrol. But we don’t have any other option. We have another bakkie that takes diesel but it is also expensive.” TE DUUR: Driver Mickayl Meyer, 21, of Valhalla Park. Picture: Patrick Louw Horse and cart driver Harry Adams, 68, from Freedom Park, who sells wood, says while he is not directly affected by the petrol price, it does have a knock-on effect on his livelihood.

“The feed of the horses goes up when the petrol price increases,” he says. The spokesperson for the Cart Horse Protection Association, Marike Kotze, told Weekend Argus that education on animal care and road safety is sorely needed. “For those road users alongside carts, please remember that under the City of Cape Town’s by-laws, animal-drawn vehicles do in fact have right of way.