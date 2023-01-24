A video of a honger mouse chowing on spiced beef at a well-known retailer had people in grille on social media. In the original TikTok video posted by Imdaad Harris, a large rodent can be seen nibbling on the polony in the deli.

Some mense claimed that the video was old. However, a few days later a shopper who frequently visits the Pick n Pay store in Promenade Mall, Mitchells Plain, let the cat out of the bag. The outjie said he noticed the resemblance to the store and decided to make a quick turn at the winkel.

Sedick Dawood, 47, from Mitchells Plain insisted: “This is not a year-old video and I have proof of it. The day after the video was posted I went to Pick n Pay in Promenade because I spotted that the setup was the same.” Dawood said when he got to the store, the deli was cleared and he felt it was necessary that mense know the truth. “The shelves were emptied, there was no cold meat left there so I took a picture, with the hopes of showing people that the video is not old.