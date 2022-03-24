A homeless couple have been left badly injured after an unknown person set their makeshift home alight last Tuesday.

Melanie van Schalkwyk, 32, and her partner Akeshia Bubbles Barlow, 33, were left with burn wounds after someone apparently tried to kill them near Heideveld Day Hospital.

Akeshia explains: “When I woke up I saw flames coming for us in my hokkie and I woke my girlfriend Melanie up and told her we need to go because there is a fire in our home.

“I can’t tell you who set my place alight and they obviously wanted to kill us and I don’t understand why because we are not involved in anything that would make people want to kill us.”

The couple was left scarred after they ran for their lives.

“We have been left with severe burns, my left side, my face, arm and back and my girlfriend was severely burned,” says Akeshia.

“I can’t sleep at night and I don’t know if the suspect will come back.

“We lost everything in that fire. We are scared because we don’t know what we did.

“We use solar lights and we don’t use candles, the stove was not on and we don’t have electricity here.”

Melanie says if they didn’t escape they would have perished in the fire.

“When we woke up, we saw the fire was already upon us and Bubbles kicked the door and we saw there were flames by the door, we were forced to run through the fire.

“If we had not done that we would have died there.”

DESTROYED: Hokkie near Heideveld clinic. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

The couple have been living outside the hospital for about a year now and Melanie says: “I don’t know why anyone would want to kill us because I clean the cars every day and I help people around the area.

“We don’t think this was a homophobic attack and no, we don’t have crazy exes or stalkers.”

Melanie says they will lay a charge with police when they can walk properly again.

Manenberg SAPS spokesman Captain Ian Bennett confirmed: “We are aware of the incident but no official report has come forward to us.”

