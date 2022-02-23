A homeless man has been attacked by a neighbourhood watch member in Kenilworth and the shocking incident was caught on camera.

Witnesses say they saw a member of the Har-Lyn Watch assaulting the man and pepper spraying him.

A woman who asked not to be named made videos which showed a man wearing a neighbourhood watch uniform in a confrontation with the homeless man.

The victim was accused of stealing a resident’s dog and is heard saying to the patroller: “Wat het ek verkeerd gedoen? Daai’s my hond.”

The next moment the patroller sprays the homeless man with pepper spray in the face.

Other videos show the victim lying uitpype in the street as bystanders wait for the police and the ambulance.

The woman says the assault happened on Sunday at about 9.15pm at the Access Park robots.

“I noticed a few men crowding and beating someone to the ground, he got up and as I drove closer, I was able to get the footage (of the pepper spray incident),” she says.

“As someone who frequents the area, I immediately identified the abused individual as the homeless man who always stands at this robot with his dog; he is quite friendly and greets everyone.

“I hooted and shouted for them to stop after seeing them use pepper spray on him and they proceeded to walk away.

“The altercation seemed to have occurred about him questioning him about his dog.

“This dog is his and I confirm seeing the same dog at his side for more than a year.

“35 minutes later, I decided to go back and bring the victim food, thinking he was OK.

“To my dismay, I found him lying on the ground bleeding.

“I called the police again and they arrived thereafter.

“An ambulance was called, at this point the homeless man seemed non-responsive.”

The vrou says the police didn’t open a case even though there were witnesses.

“We all know that this man would not lay charges as he fears for his life.

“What I witnessed had nothing to do with safety but men hurting this defenceless man, exerting force.

“Their actions were illegal and deplorable.”

When the Daily Voice tried to find the homeless man in Kenilworth on Tuesday, we were told that he went to skarrel for food.

Asked about the incident, Har-Lyn Watch chairman Derek Bluck at first denied any knowledge of it.

However, after being shown a video, he admitted it was one of their patrollers.

He said a resident accused the homeless man of stealing his dog and he assaulted the man before the patroller pepper sprayed him.

They discovered the dog in his possession was not the stolen dog.

ATTACKED: Victim and dog

“It is unacceptable for anybody to act in that manner and disciplinary action will be taken against the patroller.

“It is unacceptable for a neighbourhood watch member to use pepper spray in an inappropriate manner, it has to be used as a defence spray only and never as a warning or deterrent,” he said.

Police did not respond to queries at the time of publish.

