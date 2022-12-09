The Schaapkraal community say they are siek en sat of the gehoerdery that happens between the dusty roads on the farming area. Irate residents have warned that they will start recording these trysts and post them on social media to shame the lovers into decency.

Community and safety activist Redaa Ameeroedien said that just over the past two weeks, he has caught five couples pomping in their karre on the gravel roads in the area. “We noticed over the past four to five months that this area has been turning into a park-off place for people looking to do their pomping business,” Redaa explained. DODGY PLEK: Where community activist Redaa Ameeroedien catches mense in karre “Initially it happened in the night time, but now you catch them doing the dirty deed in broad daylight.”

Ameeroedien said in one of the most recent incidents, he approached a shaking car to find kaal mense going at it. He also caught another couple and recorded them. “I followed the old man home, he was in a car with a younger looking girl. “When he left the house again I went to knock on the door and his wife answered.

“I asked her if her husband and daughter were OK because I spotted their car in the bushes, and she said yes, but he doesn’t have a younger daughter so it can’t be him, so I showed her the video,” he wysed. Besig with sex business: A suspected prostitute with a client parked off in Schaapkraal Ameeroedien said the younger lady is well known as a sex worker in the community. Ameeroedien said while many people would say it is not their business to know what’s happening in the cars, he believes otherwise.

“As a community activist, you always look out for the best where your community is concerned, so it is my duty to go and check because what if someone was being raped in the car and you just think, ‘ag OK, it’s someone having sex’.” “This is a fair warning that we will be watching like ‘Big Brother’ and recording; we won’t allow this in our area.” Yaseen Johaar, the secretary for the Philippi CPF, said they understood the community’s concern.