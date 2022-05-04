A motorist has been caught on camera ramming into a woman and leaving her injured in the street. A video of the shocking incident, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows the woman walking on the side of the road in Krause Street in Devon Park, Eerste River.

Moments later, a white Honda Ballade accelerates behind her and mows her down. She is flung onto the bonnet and sent flying, landing on the road in front of the car. Instead of stopping to check on the victim, the driver reverses and drives off in another direction.

The Daily Voice has learned that the woman lives in the same street where the incident happened. And when the Daily Voice visited her home on Tuesday, we were told that she had gone to the hospital for a check-up. A shocked resident says: “She was walking alone in the street and then there was that sound of her body crashing against the car.

“And then we came out to see what was happening. She was on the ground, still confused about what had happened to her. “She was then rushed to hospital where she was discharged on the same day on Saturday. “She has a head injury and little abrasions and bruises.”

The woman adds that they were concerned that there could be internal injuries. “She is strong but you never know, the injury might be felt even days later so that is why she went back to the hospital to check if she didn’t break anything. “There were other neighbours who helped her by sharing the video footage from their CCTV cameras.

“Some know the law and because of them, the car was tracked to someone who then said that they sold the car to someone else and now the police are busy tracking that person down.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says Kleinvlei officers are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after an incident on Saturday. “The incident happened at about 10.50am in Krause Street, Devon Park, Kleinvlei,” Van Wyk explains.