What started as a simple gesture to help a single mom keep her kids has turned into a desire to assist other sukkeling single parents. Friends Mauresa Braaf Japhta and Estrolita Smith from Eerste River met on TikTok a year ago, and quickly realised that they share the same desire to help mense.

Enter Wallicia Ruiters, a single mother of twins, from Worcester who told the Daily Voice that she joined the friends live on TikTok, on a night when her mind was in a dark space and opened up about her troubles. TIKTOK HELPERS: Mauresa Braaf Japhta and Estrolita Smith “That night I had thoughts of suicide, I couldn’t handle what I’d experienced anymore. I buried my mom on the Saturday and that same night my father passed on. “My brother who is a drug addict would break the windows of the house out of aggression, I was going through a divorce and I had two strokes.,” Wallicia said.

“I just wanted to give up, I didn’t see any reason, that house just made me lose my sense of self.” CLEANING: Wallicia Ruiters But, she received another blow when a social worker arrived at her home a few days later. “She told me that someone reported the abuse I’ve been experiencing from my brother, she also mentioned the state of the house and said she would be coming back and that I could lose my children. I was devastated.

@mauresaj1 This is someone who appreciate her blessings🙏 To all my TT peeps thank you from the bottom of my heart. I appreciate all of you. 💕![CDATA[]]>💕![CDATA[]]>💕The beginning of many🙌![CDATA[]]>🙌![CDATA[]]>🙌![CDATA[]]>🙌 ♬ original sound - 💚Mauresa J💚 “Mama [Mauresa] and Estrolita heard and all of a sudden I couldn’t join their [TikTok] lives anymore.” In the meantime, the two had decided to rope in the help of their followers to surprise her with a renovation. JUST DO IT: Japhta hangs curtains Mauresa said: “This happened the Thursday, the Friday we collected all the donations, from windows to paint and a bed with bedding. People also gave groceries.