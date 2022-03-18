A baby boy born with both a bilateral cleft palate and lip needs your help.

Baby Dario Samuels was born prematurely on 26 November 2021 after doctors told his parents that he won’t survive due to the severity of his deformities.

Retreat couple Rowena and Llucienne Samuels were told to have an abortion but say they decided to keep the faith and is now fighting for their son.

Dario’s hospital bills stand at R50 000 and climbing, and this is excluding surgeries, medical utensils and other needs still to come.

Rowena says the cleft lip was detected at 23 weeks via a scan, and three weeks later, doctors confirmed that her baby also had a cleft palate.

“Upon this discovery, we were given the worst news ever – to terminate the pregnancy,” the mom says.

“We were also advised that he would have Downs syndrome and that one of his heart valves wasn’t connected to his heart.

“The doctor’s opinion was very convincing; however, something didn’t feel right.”

The couple decided to proceed with the pregnancy but Rowena says even the birth was traumatic as she had started haemorrhaging and the placenta broke.

“I was rushed into theatre, where I spent just over two hours while doctors and medical personnel tried to save us.”

Rowena said the C-section was a success but she was later charged with a bill of R24 000 and after a month of Dario being in hospital, she received another bill of R26 000.

The couple also have an 8-year-old son and say they need financial assistance.

Any contributions will go towards Dario’s feeding utensils, medical bills and surgery costs.

If you would like to assist, call Rowena on 061 840 7389.

[email protected]