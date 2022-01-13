The family of the notorious Wheelie Bin Killer has made a plea for him to hand himself over to police, saying they are living in fear amid unrest over the murder of 19-year-old Elene Lino.

The estranged wife of the murder suspect, Gavin Manuel, 49, says she got a skrik when hundreds of angry residents descended on her home in Renoster Walk on Tuesday night demanding he be handed over “so they could kill him”.

The community and police were on the hunt for the man known as “Nanganang” after Elene was found stabbed and dumped in a bin on Sunday morning.

According to her sister Candice Baartman, 26, the couple were arguing and later in the evening she found Manuel pushing a wheelie bin in the street.

After seeing blood in the house, she chased after him and he abandoned the bin and fled.

Elene’s half-naked body was in the bin and she had several stab wounds to her upper body.

SLAIN: 19-year-old Elene Lino. Picture supplied

Manenberg SAPS commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, says a peaceful protest on Tuesday to show support for the victim’s family quickly turned violent when mense started pelting stones at known drug dens.

People claimed to have seen Manuel walking around in a pardah in an attempt to conceal his identity but police could not confirm this.

Zama says: “The residents hosted a peaceful protest and walked through the streets to support the family and against gender-based violence.

“Then rumours started swirling that he had been seen at the new development on The Downs Road, Matilda Court and Tugela Road.”

He says the mense went mal as they hurled bricks at the various properties but searches conducted by the police yielded no results and there was no evidence that he was in fact at these properties.

“The police had to retreat because while we sanctioned a peaceful protest, the crowd became rowdy and uncontrollable.

“We were unable to use live rounds to disperse the crowds and we cannot just fire rubber bullets as there were hundreds of children in the crowd.

“We want to appeal to the suspect to hand himself over as the situation has already become volatile,” adds Zama.

GRIM: Woman’s body found in bin. Picture: Monique Duval

Manuel’s wife Washiela, 49, says despite being separated from him for six years, residents came to protest outside her home after claims that he was hiding there.

“I just want to say to him, come and give yourself up (to police),” she pleads.

“Your children’s lives are in danger.

“Yesterday the HLs (Hard Livings gangs) came to protest in front of my door.

“Do you think it’s right what you are putting your children through? Our lives are in danger!”

DESPERATE APPEAL: Wife Washiela and her daughter. Video: Monique Duval

Meanwhile, Elene will be buried next Tuesday as her family has made preparations for an open-air funeral service, which will be held in Pam Court.

