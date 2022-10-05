There was chaos outside Sassa in Bellville on Tuesday when striking guards all but shut down the office over a wage dispute. Hundreds of people were left standing in queues while the guards said they have been striking since Monday, and refused to work unless their salaries are paid in full.

“We have been paid short every month since March, we do not get night allowance, no holiday allowance, no Sunday allowance and no overtime,” a guard told the Daily Voice. “They are deducting UIF, provident fund and medical aid every month but when we enquire, they don’t answer us. “We do not even have payslips, so we don’t know what is going on.”

He adds that they’ve been trying to rectify the issue since March but niks was done. “We have not even signed contracts or have company numbers, we are working as if we are helping out someone. “When we ask our supervisor they say they do not know and that the boss is in Limpopo.

“They said we should get back to work, they will talk to us tomorrow, but there is no guarantee they will sort out our problem.” The elderly, many on crutches and in wheelchairs as well as chronic patients, were among the hundreds who stood outside the office. Many had slept overnight while others had been queueing since 2am to ensure they were assisted.

Some people received a new date and were told that they could not be assisted without security guards on duty, while many others gave up and left. Daphne Wagenaar and her husband Arnald arrived at 2am. They said they have submitted all their paperwork but have been sukkeling to get their disability grants. “We were told again now to come next month,” Daphne said.

“Every time it’s next month! Our documents show we need to get paid, but no money is coming through the bank. SHAME: Daphne and Arnald. Picture: Marsha Dean “We have no taxi fare home because we expected to get our geldjies today, but nothing. “According to Sassa, the money was paid into the wrong account.