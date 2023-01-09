Januworry came through for mense who drove along one of the Cape’s most notorious roads… and as the saying goes “optellings is mos houings”. Travellers were treated to free booze even before the smokkie opened on Friday morning, after a truck carrying biere overturned on the busy Sir Lowry’s Pass, in the direction of Grabouw.

In a video circulating on social media, motorists can be seen stopping their cars and even trucks along the besige and gevaarlike pass, to pick up some of the dop they could get their hands on. Empty crates could be seen in the clip with people molling to get their hands on what was left of the load. Jandre Bakker, head of communication for the Department of Transport and Public Works, says that the department is aware of the incident which occurred about 9am.

“We are aware of a non-fatal road incident on Sir Lowry’s Pass on January 6 at approximately 9am. FREE FOR ALL: Motorists jumped out of their cars to grab beer on the road “It is alleged that a heavy motor vehicle’s load was not fully secured, and the vehicle lost its load. “One lane was closed to traffic as the scene was cleared.