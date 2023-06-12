Gauteng residents were left heeltemal rattled after an earthquake struck in the early hours of Sunday. The Council for Geoscience called on all those who felt the tremor that took place around 2.38am to record their experiences using its online questionnaire, reports IOL.

The Council for Geoscience confirmed that an earthquake, registered at a local magnitude of approximately 4.4 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN), occurred in the Gauteng province. According to the council, the epicentre was located in the Boksburg area, a few kilometres outside the East Rand Propriety Mine in the East Rand of Johannesburg. However, people as far as in KwaZulu-Natal claimed that they, too, felt the early morning tremor.

Videos from security cameras showing the effects of the earthquake have been shared on social media with many describing what the tremor felt like to them. UNSEEN VIDEO 🔴![CDATA[]]>🔴 EARTH QUAKE BOKSBURG



ATTENTION THERE WERE TWO SHOCKWAVES IN THE EARTH QUAKE LOOK 🔴![CDATA[]]>🔴 first wave is the P wave. (The absolute last on the earthquake/shockwave) pic.twitter.com/N8HVOPnnpI — mmiraaikieB🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@miraaikie) June 12, 2023 There have also been unverified reports of damaged houses, apartments and buildings in the province. While some described the earthquake as a “scary” experience, others said that the quake only added to the list of issues South Africans were dealing with now.