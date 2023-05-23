Gatvol mense in Surrey Estate marched on the homes of drug merts and criminals to issue a stern warning: they’ve had enough. On Friday, over 500 residents gathered at the Darul-Islam Mosque and marched on the homes of known merts and skurke to warn them that their tyd is verby.

The initiative, started by the Surrey Estate Neighbourhood Watch, was supported by Manenberg police and local religious leaders who joined patrollers and parents in taking back their community. A representative from the neighbourhood watch, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said a day after they exposed the problem properties, cops carried out raids and arrested three skelms for a stolen vehicle. “We reached out to the imams in the community to see what we can do about these houses. We focused on the drug merts, those who are breaking into homes and the illegal shebeens.

“On Friday we gathered at Darul-Islam and after eshaa salaah we took to the streets. “We stood at each house and warned the occupants that we know what they are up to and that they need to stop because we are taking our community back. More than 500 mense gathered at the Darul-Islam Mosque and marched on the homes of well known drug merts. Pictures and video supplied “The very next day cops conducted raids and followed up on the information and three people were arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.”