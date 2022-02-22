Skollies in Strandfontein have been put on notice by angry residents who say they are gatvol of crime in their community.

Residents of the 7de Laan Informal Settlement came out in their numbers on Sunday to confront the gang bosses, warning them to get their manskappe in line as they are tired of living in fear.

Strandfontein Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Sandy Schuter says residents took a stand shortly after church on Sunday afternoon.

FEAR: Resident addressing skollies

“The community of 7de Laan informal settlement called me on Sunday saying they are gatvol and they want to approach the gang bosses to say they have had enough,” she says.

“I met with them just after noon where they explained that due to the ongoing robberies and thefts, other gangs were coming to the Laan and attacking innocent people for what the skollies in the Laan are doing in Strandfontein.”

She says the thugs enter other turf where they rob mense and break into homes, causing rival gangs to come looking for the culprits in the informal settlement.

“One of the churches had just come out and we asked the pastor if we could use his sound system and he agreed.

“The residents took the mic and aired their grievances as a crowd started to gather.

“One elderly lady was in tears talking about how she fears for her life when the rival skollies come.

“Residents also called the gang leader known as Pana to come out and he nogal came.

“They told him they are gatvol of his mense and he agreed to bring them in line, saying he doesn’t want innocent people to be harmed.”

Sandy says residents vowed to gather at the home of gangs to monitor the situation, saying they are not backing down.

“We are proud of the residents for the way they stood up and they have said they will continue to hold meetings like this, calling the gang leaders out to come and explain because the mense want to feel safe and cannot live like this.”

