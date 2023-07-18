Pagad G-Force on Sunday stieked uit in Athlone to crack down on alleged drug dens. The G-Force supported several organisations marching through Bridgetown, Kewtown and Silvertown. The group also swooped on a suspected pela pos in Eland Road, Kewtown where skollies are allegedly hiding out.

A video posted on the group’s Facebook page shows members entering the vuil house where teen girls were found. The walls are dirty and broken, the bath is removed from the badkamer while an incapacitated man was found on a bed. There is dirt everywhere, including the yard. One of the marchers can be heard chanting “Ons is nie bang nie, julle kan maar dreig”, while a G-Force member says, “This is a pela pos and there are teenagers here. Kyk hoe lyk die huis.”

The member says that the house and yard smelled like faeces and that five meisies were found in one of the rooms. “The guys are taking advantage of these young girls, these are the types of houses that young girls are lured to. It’s very sickening,” the member added. OUT IN FORCE: Pagad G-Force filmed in Athlone. Caroline Peters, from the Callas Foundation, says she questioned the girls: “I took them aside and asked them why are you here. In February, this one girl was dropped there, she was a runaway.”