A Parow Valley pensioner has been left stranded after a mechanic stuffed his car’s engine in the boot instead of fixing it.

Oupa Henry Petersen says he’s been stuck with the broken Ford Fiesta 1400 for five months.

Henry says he was recovering from Covid-19 when his car of 10 years started giving problems and he took it to mechanic Roelof “Snorre” van der Westhuizen, 64, in October last year.

“The car’s energy was very low and Snorre said he’d put in new lifters,” explains Henry.

“I paid him R3000 and had the car for a few days.

“Then after that everything just went wrong. I took it back but now he’s saying it’s pistons, rings and other stuff.

“I started getting stories every time I went to his place.

“He stripped the engine, saying there’s a crack in the block.

“On 18 December I went back with people to help me push it all the way to my house.

“I learned he did the same with other people, hence I won’t let him get away with it.

"I want others to come forward as I am going to take him to civil court and also open a fraud case as he made me pay for things he never fixed.

“The engine is still in the boot and I got quotes from professional mechanics costing about R26000 to put it back where it was.

NOT FIXED: Henry Petersen says Snorre left engine in boot

“I want him to pay for the damages."

Meanwhile, Van der Westhuizen is min gespin and says Henry took the car while he was still working on it.

MIN GESPIN: Roelof van der Westhuizen

He says the 2000 model was old, which makes it difficult to find parts.

“I just said I am still busy waiting for something to check, but then he came here and took the car away, screaming and going on like a mad thing.

“He can take it to other mechanics, that motor won’t cost a lot."

Henry urges anyone who experienced the same problem with Snorre to phone him at 076 174 9042.

