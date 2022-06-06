The Parkwood community is begging Abongile Mafalala’s family for forgiveness. On Sunday, about 150 residents held an interfaith prayer service at the spot where the Du Noon taxi driver was killed by a mob, after he was accused of trying to kidnap children.

Lit candles, flowers and two crosses with the victim’s name were placed at the site where dark ash spots as well as a concrete block which was used in the attack still remained. It is believed the 30-year-old Bolt driver was lured to Parkwood by robbers. When he arrived, two gangsters who requested the e-hailing service robbed him and when they were caught, started shouting that he was a kidnapper.

The frenzied mob didn’t give him a chance to explain himself, and after beating him up, set him alight along with his Toyota Avanza. His phone and car battery were stolen. Police have arrested 14 people in connection with the murder.

HORRIBLE DEATH: Abongile Mafalala. Picture supplied Community leader Max Swartz said on Sunday: “We would like to beg for forgiveness from the family. “The community has had numerous emergency meetings to address this horrible matter that took place in our place, and we thought of this to show our sincerity and hurt. “We stand in solidarity with the family and we want them to know that we are here to support them.”

SOLIDARITY: Leader Max Swartz. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Parkwood Ward Councillor Donovan Nelson adds that they will visit the family this week. “We couldn’t just leave this matter and live like it is normal to take a life that way, and the community knew why we had to have this event. “We have shown to the world that we don’t value life. When the mayor visits, I will be part of that visit.”

Abongile’s girlfriend Zandile Maweza says the Parkwood people should forgive themselves first. “I know that some are really sincere and I know that some of those who prayed were also there during the murder,” she tells the Daily Voice. “It’s a good thing that they held the prayer service so they can learn to forgive themselves.”