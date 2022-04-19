Nearly 800 people have been left homeless after three fires ripped through Langa on Saturday.

Charity organisations and the City of Cape Town are now busy providing support for those affected.

No deaths were reported but a handful of residents and firefighters sustained minor injuries due to exploding gas canisters and sabotage.

The City said following a registration process, it was determined that 260 homes were destroyed affecting 767 people, which is lower than the initial estimate of 1200 people.

However, as the tragedy unfolded, the City revealed that criminals cut four fire hoses as firefighters desperately fought to bring the blaze under control.

The fires ravaged the Langa area between 2.30pm and 10pm.

Acting mayor Councillor Zahid Badroodien says: “Firefighters extinguished the fire in just under six hours, under difficult circumstances with community interference in the operation.

“At least four fire hoses were cut, hampering firefighting efforts, and unruly groups of community members posing a safety risk to Fire and Rescue Services whilst in the line of duty.

“All persons were accounted for, with no fatalities or injuries reported – something we are incredibly grateful for.

“While the cause of the fire remains unknown, efforts continue to assist the displaced persons.”

DESTROYED: Shocked Langa residents watch as fire wreaks havoc. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ ANA

On Monday the Gift of the Givers visited the area and handed out essentials.

Project manager Ali Sabaly said: “When the fire started, we were inundated with calls from the community but we could not respond immediately as firefighters were still battling to contain the fire.

“We want to thank them (firefighters) for their outstanding service and once the area was safe, we responded by bringing supplies.

“Of course, with winter months around the corner, we hope these residents will get building supplies so they are not left out in the cold while we will continue with our humanitarian work for the next three days.”

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the Solid Waste Management Department had successfully managed to clear the debris yesterday.

“The City is busy with the process of registering the victims with SASSA in order to provide vouchers that can be used to get building materials, while local human settlements has reached out to national human settlements for assistance as well.”

Those who want to assist the affected families can drop off their donations at:

The Urban Rural Development (083 521 0328), City of Cape Town Housing Department, corner of Langalibalele Drive and Lerotholi Avenue, Langa.

The Mustadafin Foundation (076 422 1667), corner of Heide and Antelope Court, Bridgetown.

[email protected]