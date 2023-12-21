Hundreds of mourners gathered on Wednesday for the janaazah of celebrity chef and cookbook author Fatima Sydow, who passed away on Tuesday following a three-year long battle with cancer. Fatima, 50, passed away peacefully at Vincent Pallotti Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Her janaazah was held at her home in Pinati Estate, Athlone, and moved to Taronga Road Mosque in Crawford, before moving to her final resting place at the Mowbray cemetery. Traffic officers were on standby to regulate the flow of traffic as Fatima’s body, covered in a black and gold cloth, was transported first to the mosque and then to the cemetery. Industry friends such as Robin Pieters, Salome Damons Johansen, Alistair Izobel, Tyrone Paulsen, Mujahid George and Nur Abrahams were among those in attendance.

Large pots of chicken akni were cooked and handed out to mourners and neighbours, as is tradition in the Cape Malay community. The beloved chef who recently celebrated her 50th birthday with twin sister Gadija Sydow Noordien, was diagnosed with Soft Tissue Sarcoma in December 2020. METICULOUS: Twin Gadija says Fatima planned her final farewell. File photo She went into remission but in July this year, announced that the cancer was back with a vengeance.

At the time she said: “My chemotherapy treatment has stopped working. I got the results 10 days ago. The tumours are growing again, and we have kinda run out of options.” The twin sisters hosted their cooking show Kaap, Kerrie and Koesisters on ViaTV, but it ended in 2021 after six seasons as Fatima’s health deteriorated. The success of their TV show paved the way for the twins’ recipe book, Cape, Curry, and Koesister followed by Fatima Sydow Cooks in 2021 and her final cookbook Fatima Sydow Cape Malay Cooking – My Story, My Heritage, published earlier this year.

Speaking to the Daily Voice shortly after the janaazah, sister Gadija said: “Fatima arranged her whole janaazah herself, from the food, to the space for people to sit and all. Everything playing out here today was her [plan], she organised it.” She said her beloved sister was at peace with her fate adding: “The last few weeks with her were peaceful and she was very feisty and truthful, it’s rare to find people so truthful in this day.” Fatima’s close friend Madeegah Anders says: “Viewing her body was very difficult, knowing who was lying there was just so difficult to accept, we knew it was coming but it was still a shock.