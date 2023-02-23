Police minister Bheki Cele and provincial Police Commissioner lieutenant-general Thembisile Patekile on Wednesday joined the family and friends of slain Cleo Diko in an emotional memorial service. Emotions ran high as Diko’s sister addressed the crowd in the Mandalay Community Centre.

“I keep wishing this was a nightmare,” she said, before breaking down. Cleo’s decomposed body was found buried under cement and tiles in Heather Way, Mandalay, on Friday, January 27. She was reported missing by her friends after she hadn’t communicated with them for more than three months.

Cleo was last seen in October with her ex-berk Sadile Jekwa, 38, who lives in the separate entrance where her body was found. A source close to the investigation told the Daily Voice that the two were seen arguing at a nearby smokkie on the night of October 14. Diko was seen leaving in a taxi with Jekwa and getting off at his house.

He was arrested just hours after her badly decomposed body was found hidden underneath his bed, covered with cement and tiles and with a rope around the neck. BUSTED: Ex-boyfriend Sadile Jekwa. Sources said cops received a call from his mom informing them about blood-stained blankets and pillows she had come across while cleaning the separate entrance. The mother told police that she hadn’t seen him since October.

Police said Jekwa was arrested at the nearby railway lines where he had been living. On Wednesday, the police minister met with Cleo’s family in a private meeting. TRIBUTE: Memorial for slain Cleo Diko. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters The family urged Cele to help speed up the autopsy process in order for her body to be released so that they can lay her to rest.

Family spokesperson Phillip Cekiso said the family is still very heartbroken. “We understand that they are still looking for a piece of her skull in order to determine the murder weapon,” Cekiso said. “DNA has, however, confirmed it is Cleo’s body that was found.”

Grieving: Cleo’s relative Phillip Cekiso The family was preparing to bury Cleo this weekend but plans were halted to allow more time for investigations. The founder of Faith and Hope Missing Persons Unit, Veranique ‘Benji’ Williams, whose team followed up leads to help find Cleo, was also present at the memorial service. Williams said she came to pay her respects but also question Cele about a dedicated missing persons unit within SAPS.