A family in Chris Nissen Park near Somerset West says it feels like they are living in a toilet as they have sewage and stormwater tapping through their home. Mansoor Constable says this issue comes from a private property in Copper Street.

He adds that they have been sukkeling with it for months while trying to wys their councillor and the City of Cape Town has failed. “The sewage is running through the outside walls, straight into our house 24/7,” Constable says. “We stay in a bungalow so we are currently sleeping in the lounge as sewage ran into our bedrooms and kitchen.

“There are times when we don’t make food because the smell is bad, especially when it is hot. It feels like we are staying in a toilet. “My three-year-old daughter has a constant flu and cough. We lost a lot of furniture in the process, costing thousands because other than the sewage we are also dealing with stormwater,” he adds. Councillor Norman McFarlane says the saak has been five years in the making, adding that he inherited it when he came into office.