An Uitsig family is lucky to be alive after four relatives fell flou in their home suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning due to a galley fire. Gail Williams, 51, says her family was desperate to keep warm on Wednesday night amid an electrical outage in Geranium Avenue, but lighting a galley nearly cost them their lives.

Gail along with her elderly mother, son and brother were rushed to hospital. “There are six houses in our street that are affected because the box needs to be replaced by Eskom. We had used the blik to make a fire so we could cook, boil water and keep warm,” the mom says. “On Wednesday night we waited for the coals to form and brought it inside like we did many other nights and it was in the lounge.”

She says they all collapsed but her brother Alrenzo van der Berg, 30, managed to crawl out to their sister, who lives in a Wendy house at the back. “I don’t even know what happened, I just felt my head and my stomach started to swaai and I passed out,” Gail adds. “My son, Stoijancho Stamenov, managed to get out of the house and passed out in front, and my mother Catherine, 71, and I were carried out.