A family living in Parow Valley claim they were moered by cops while getting ready for work and school on Wednesday morning. Yasmeen Abvajee said police came looking for hardcore drugs but found niks.

She explained that she heard a klop on the door and found six police vehicle were parked outside. “They said they got a tip-off that we sell tik and buttons but we do not, they only found dagga. “My fiancé has epilepsy and my sister has cancer so they only drink it for health purposes but he does not sell it,” Yasmeen said.

“I was hit through my face by the police woman with my baby on my arm, he has a scratch on his face and her reason was because I pushed her, but she is lying. I wanted to record her and she grabbed my phone. “She stripped me naked just to search me, even took my panties off and the male police guys were walking past. They kept me and my fiancé in the room and were beating us in front of my kids they called us ‘dom n***ers, jou ma se p*** and f*** you.” Yasmeen’s fiancé was arrested and detained at Parow SAPS, and later released on R3 000 bail.

She said that cops deleted all the pictures and videos from her phone. Her sister Tasneem claimed that a cop put out an entjie on her hand, while her krag money of R600 was taken. SAPS spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “Police received a tip-off and “pounced on a premises situated in Visagie Street, Parow at about 7.15am [yesterday] where they ensued with a search.