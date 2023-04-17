An ouma alongside her disabled brother and grandchildren lost their belongings in a fire in the early hours of Saturday. According to Veronica Claasen from Myrtle Road in Bishop Lavis, the family stored some of their belongings in a hokkie outside of their home as the house is too small and does not have enough space.

“Our clothes were kept there, as well as bedding and curtains. The bath we used was also there but we were not aware it was burning,” Veronica said. “It was about 4am in the morning and our neighbours woke us up. When we opened our eyes, it was just flames and we immediately jumped up. “My grandkids got up but I have a disabled brother as well, luckily we did not get hurt in the blaze. My windows all burst from the fire and my door is burned black.

“We did not realise a part of the house was burning because the smoke made us sleepy. “We are unsure of what caused the fire but when we looked, the entire front yard was burning and full of flames; our big bin also succumbed to the flames, even the tree.” Veronica said she is only left with the clothes on her back and would appreciate any clothing donations, as well as curtains and bedding as she lost alles in the blaze.